Shanahan takes pride in Hall's 'mindset of perfection'

DeAngelo Hall traveled to a dark place after Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Cowboys, suggesting the Redskins send him packing for a performance he deemed an utter failure.
Well, that's a no go, friend.
In fact, instead of cutting Hall, Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Monday that the cornerback is exactly the type of guy he's looking for on his roster.
"You want players that play with the mindset of perfection," Shanahan told The Washington Post on Monday. "When you do give up the play, regardless of what the play is, you want to take it very personal.
"And I think a number of our players do that on our football team, which gives you the chance to get better. If you don't have that type of mindset, and you say 'Hey, it's just another play,' then you're not made of the right stuff."
Well played, Hall.
There was nothing Machiavellian about his comments -- Hall genuinely was ticked at himself -- but this episode of brinksmanship couldn't have worked out any better for the guy. He dipped into B-Rabbit's playbook from "8 Mile," knocking off Papa Doc in the final rap battle by riffing on every self-quirk before anyone else could. All Shanahan could do was lift the guy back up.
Learn from this.