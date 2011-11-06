Around the League

Presented By

Shanahan stands by Beck as Redskins' starting quarterback

Published: Nov 06, 2011 at 01:40 PM

John Beck still hasn't won a game as an NFL starting quarterback, but coach Mike Shanahan is sticking with him after Beck led the Redskins' 19-11 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

This probably won't sit well with Redskins fans, but we figure Shanahan's decision probably hinges on the fact that his only other option is Rex freakin' Grossman.

"Sometimes it looks like it's all the quarterback, and that's understandable," Shanahan said. "When you lose a few pieces of the puzzle, the quarterback is going to look pretty average when we're playing pretty average as a group."

OK, so Beck doesn't have his No. 1 receiver (Santana Moss), No. 1 running back (Tim Hightower) or Pro Bowl tight end (Chris Cooley). But even with them, we're not so sure Beck could have given us reason to believe Washington's offense will soon take off under his direction.

Against the 49ers (who we acknowledge have a solid defense), the Redskins' first six possessions resulted in four punts, a fumble and a Beck interception. Beck, who is now 0-7 for his career as a starter, was 30 of 47 for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Doesn't sound too shabby, except 116 of those yards and the touchdown came in the fourth quarter with the 49ers sitting on their lead. Throughout the game, Beck repeatedly dumped off short passes to rookie running back Roy Helu. It happened so much that Helu surpassed Hall of Famer Art Monk and Kelvin Bryant with a franchise-record 14 catches for 105 yards.

Kind of makes us wonder if the Redskins should even acknowledge the milestone considering the circumstances.

The fact of the matter is that, until last week's 23-0 loss to the Bills, Shanahan never had been shut out in 24 years of being an NFL head coach or assistant. And on Sunday it took Washington 58:45 to score a touchdown.

"Any time you shuffle people in and out of there, there's going to be some inconsistencies," Shanahan said. "... It does look a little ragtag.

It looks very ragtag, actually, and we wish Shanahan all the luck trying to turn things around with Beck running the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE