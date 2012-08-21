Shad Khan to Maurice Jones-Drew: 'Train is leaving'

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their negotiating stance on Maurice Jones-Drew clear. They are almost rubbing it in.
"Train is leaving the station. Run, get on it," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said Tuesday via the Florida Times-Union.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco wrote Tuesday that the "feeling inside the Jaguars locker room" is that Jones-Drew will end his holdout soon. That's what we've expected all along.
We are sure Khan didn't mean anything overly confrontational with his statement, but there is a risk his words could ultimately be harmful to the Jaguars. NFL stars are prideful men.
If Jones-Drew was set to end his standoff, the last thing he might want to hear is a billionaire telling him to "run" in public.