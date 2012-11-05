Shad Khan: Jacksonville Jaguars' start 'embarrassing'

One day after Bud Adams dressed down his Tennessee Titans following an ugly home loss, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan addressed the struggles of his own team.
Khan, appearing on a local television show, called the Jaguars' 1-7 start "sad and embarrassing" but added "there are better days ahead."
"I'm committed to building a sustained winning organization," Khan said, via Gene Frenette of The Florida Times-Union. "None of us want this. We have to move on and get better results."
Khan said it's "easy to second-guess" Jaguars general manager Gene Smith and coach Mike Mularkey, adding his goal at this time is to "provide them with every resource they need."
"We have to finish the season and evaluate where we are," Khan said.
Translation: Big changes could be coming to the Jaguars ... but the current regime will get a full season to prove their worth.
So far, no good.