Sgt. Hightower helped put Smith among football's best actors

1. Fred Dryer

Many pegged Dryer for superstardom when he was a defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams. Dryer was first considered for the role of Sam Malone in the hit series "Cheers", ultimately losing out to Ted Danson, but eventually appeared on the show as David Richards. His biggest role came as the wise-cracking Rick Hunter on the hit series "Hunter", co-starring Stepfanie Kramer. The show was believed to be TV's version of the "Dirty Harry" movies. And it was.