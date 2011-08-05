Several NFL players, coaches deserve enshrinement in Canton



Dave Dameshek NFL.com

Somebody throw Carter a gold blazer

It's hooey and applesauce that Cris Carter isn't in the Hall yet. He had an unorthodox career that saw him do very little in his first half-dozen seasons in the league, but in 1993 -- at the age of 28 -- he went on an eight-year tear of remarkable success: more than 1,000 yards annually, five seasons with at least 90 catches (including back-to-back 122-catch years!), and five seasons with double-digit touchdowns.

Maybe he's being dragged down by the very good -- but not great -- players who put up similar career stats. Whereas almost all of the career leaders in passing and rushing are truly legendary players, the statistically best receivers are hardly better than the practical best. Would anybody rather have had Henry Ellard over Michael Irvin? Tim Brown over Charley Taylor? Isaac Bruce over Lance Alworth? (If you answered "yes" to any of those three questions, you are wrong.)