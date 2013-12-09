Around the League

Seven videos that explain a wild Week 14

Published: Dec 09, 2013
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Each week on "Master Level Plays," we highlight some of the best performances and moments from the previous Sunday.

How could we start a look back on the wildest Sunday of the year without starting in the snow? Kevin Patra put it well on our recap podcast: It looked like LeSean McCoy was the only guy in cleats in Philadelphia.

We could have done a highlight video just based on McCoy's fourth quarter runs. McCoy has put together a number of epic performances this year with four games over 150 rushing yards and six games over 150 yards from scrimmage. This one was our favorite. Shady is known for making people miss, but a lot of these runs were decisive and up the gut.

Keenan Allen is our favorite choice for Offensive Rookie of the Year because he can do a little bit of everything at wide receiver. That includes jumping at pylons.

Ryan Tannehill is the greatest cold weather quarterback of all time. He's undefeated in games below freezing after an impressive showing in Pittsburgh. Tannehill has quietly put together three quality games in a row as Miami makes a playoff push, with plenty of help below from Brian Hartline.

This Ravens team rarely ever wins convincingly, but they have won three games in a row. Joe Flacco is playing his best football of the season. He led the Ravens on a go-ahead touchdown march late in the fourth quarter, and then was asked to do it again with 45 seconds left in the game.

We take these game-winning plays for granted. Marlon Brown's jumping grab was an incredibly athletic play that might just be the difference in Baltimore making the playoffs.

John Abraham is one of the most underrated players of his generation. He's certainly been one of the most underrated free agent signings of the last year, with 11 sacks on the season thus far. Arizona's veteran combination of Abraham and Karlos Dansby have helped key the team's 8-5 record.

If this key run by Colin Kaepernick looks familiar, there's a reason. San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman says it was essentially the same play as the Alex Smith run that beat New Orleans in the 2011 Divisional Round.

And finally, let's just bow to the Football Gods for their gifts on Sunday. It's like they wanted to respond personally to college football and remind everyone what brand of football is the best. We have all 90 touchdowns from the record-setting day here, but the video below focuses on the insane finishes.

