Seven NFL rookies poised to make impacts in 2013

7. Kenny Vaccaro, New Orleans Saints safety: It's rare that a rookie safety is in position to make enough plays to pique the average fan's interest, but Vaccaro could be an exception. He'll be asked to cover great tight ends on the schedule like the Atlanta Falcons' Tony Gonzalez and the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski. Vaccaro will be asked to blitz; he'll be asked to play center field and make big plays. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan will put Vaccaro in position to get noticed.