Seven NFL general managers on the draft hot seat

The road from respectable to championship level is much tougher. Snead doubled down on Sam Bradford when the Rams traded out of the No. 2 pick two years ago, and he will double (quadruple?) down again on Bradford if he passes on Johnny Manziel this time around. The Rams have a strange roster. It doesn't have a lot of holes, nor does it have a lot to get excited about outside of the defensive line. In the league's toughest division, the Rams still look closer to a five-win season than a playoff berth. Snead will never have a better chance to make a big impact than this year with the No. 2 and No. 13 overall picks.