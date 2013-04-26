Seven first-round surprises in 2013 NFL Draft

»*CB D.J. Hayden to the Oakland Raiders at No. 12*: Speaking of the Raiders, somebody in Oakland has been listening to Greg Cosell's podcasts. The NFL Films senior producer was an early voice from the wilderness in hailing the Houston product as the draft's top corner. Mayock ultimately ranked him No. 1, too, but Hayden wasn't even on the grid at the outset of the pre-draft season. On the heels of a savvy trade with the Dolphins (in its own right, a stunning move by Miami), it's a comfort to see the Raiders still thinking differently. They're a weird bunch come draft day, and we like it that way.