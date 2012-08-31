Sergio Kindle vows 'ninja turtle roll' for making Ravens

The Ravens announced the release of the perennial backup quarterback after he failed to overtake Tyrod Taylor for the No. 2 spot behind starter Joe Flacco.
Painter spent most of last season presiding over the collapse of the Indianapolis Colts, a tumble that led to Peyton Manning's release and the drafting of rookie quarterback Andrew Luck. Painter's knack for reshaping organizations from top to bottom ended in Indy, however, and he's now looking for work.
Cut tracker
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was just one of Friday's many releases. Who else was cut? **More ...**
On a happier note, linebacker Sergio Kindle made the Ravens' 53-man roster, capping a comeback two years in the making.
Kindle was firmly entrenched on the roster bubble this month, even after Terrell Suggs' Achilles injury opened a doorway for the third-year pro. Kindle's chances were aided when rookie pass rusher Courtney Upshaw re-injured his shoulder during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Rams.
The next step for Kindle is keeping his roster spot after missing all of 2010 with a fractured skull, the result of falling down a flight of stairs in Texas. After appearing in just two games last season, Kindle sounds like a man ready to enjoy this victory (safely).
"Jump for joy and do a back flip if I could," Kindle told the Ravens' official website. "Wouldn't want to land on my head, though. I'll do a ninja turtle roll."