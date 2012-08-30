Sergio Kindle on Baltimore Ravens roster bubble

Terrell Suggs' Achilles injury seemed to create an opportunity for 2010 second-round draft pick Sergio Kindle to finally hit the field. If nothing else, Suggs' injury could temporarily save Kindle's job.
We've read multiple outlets that say Kindle is on the roster bubble. Ravens coach John Harbaugh admits it.
"(Kindle) is not a lock, but he's done very well and this game will be important for him," Harbaugh said this week.
St. Louis is expected to play their starters into the third quarter, so Kindle should get some good competition. The Baltimore Sun ultimately projected Kindle to make the team because the Ravens "appear to lack a better option."
Kindle has struggled to make it all the way back after missing all of 2010 with a fractured skull after falling down the stairs in Texas. He has reportedly struggled with the speed of the game.
With Suggs out the Ravens' starters at outside linebacker include Paul Kruger and probably Albert McClellan, who is surprisingly ahead of 2012 second-round draft pick Courtney Upshaw.