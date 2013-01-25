Around the League

Senior Bowl Week: Winners and losers

Published: Jan 25, 2013 at 01:34 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Senior Bowl practices are over. The game, at this point, is secondary. So what did we learn for the week?

With a lot of help from NFL Network's analysts Mike Mayock, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis, let's take a look.

The quarterbacks

No one stepped up. All six quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl came in looking like guys that could get taken anywhere from the end of round one to round four. None of the quarterbacks seemed to separate.

Of the entire group, it sounds like Arkansas' Tyler Wilson and Oklahoma's Landry Jones had the best weeks. But that assessment differs depending on who you ask. Mayock believes N.C. State's Mike Glennon showed inconsistencies. Miami of Ohio's Zac Dysert did not seem to have a great week. Syracuse's Ryan Nassib, who sounds like an Andy Dalton-like prospect according to Mayock, didn't overly impress. Coaches liked Florida State's EJ Manuel.

The winners

Daniel Jeremiah said Washington cornerback Desmond Trufant gave the performance of the week. He looks like a first-round draft pick now. UCLA defensive linemen Datone Jones, Georgia Southern safety J.J. Wilcox and Missouri Southern defensive tackle Brandon Williams also stepped up. Williams could fit as a nose tackle in a 3-4 defense. Southeast Louisiana cornerback Robert Alford also shined.

Central Michigan tackle Eric Fisher seemed to solidify his status as a top-15 prospect, while Oklahoma's Lane Johnson also helped himself a lot. Louisiana Tech wideout Quinton Patton and Oregon State wide receiver Markus Wheaton also made themselves some money.

Questions remain

BYU defensive end Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah and SMU defensive end Margus Hunt both came in to the week as talented, raw players. This week emphasized the raw nature for both of them. Michigan's Denard Robinson is trying to make the conversion to wide receiver, but it's going to be a long road. It sounds like he'll be a late-round pick.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

