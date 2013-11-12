Seneca Wallace placed on Green Bay Packers' IR

Around the League

Seneca Wallace has gone from starter to the shelf in the space of two days.

Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson announced Tuesday that the veteran quarterback has been moved to injured reserve. The freshly signed Matt Flynn takes Wallace's place on the Packers' active roster.

Wallace exited Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a groin injury midway through the first quarter. Packers coach Mike McCarthy named Scott Tolzien the starter immediately after the game, a sign the team had already moved on from Wallace -- healthy groin or not.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to remain sidelined this week and likely longer, making Flynn the backup behind Tolzien on Sunday against the New York Giants. The Packers also worked out John Skelton on Monday night, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Some other Tuesday injury news from around the NFL:

  1. The Atlanta Falcons announced they will place left tackle Sam Baker (knee) on injured reserve on Wednesday. The team also released linebacker Thomas Howard to make room for linebacker Sean Weatherspoon's return to the active roster. Weatherspoon has been sidelined since Sept. 17 with a foot injury.

  1. Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware said he "tweaked" his thigh during Sunday night's 49-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys have a bye, so Ware hopes to play in Week 12 against the New York Giants.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Mike James won't return this season after breaking his right ankle Monday night during the team's 22-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, Greg Schiano announced.
  1. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd injured his shoulder Sunday in the Cardinals' win over the Houston Texans, but Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's "hopeful" Floyd will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  1. San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis sustained a concussion in the 49ers against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Davis landed on his shoulder as well as the side of his head, but said he did not suffer any postgame symptoms. On Tuesday, Davis said he's "feeling great" and is waiting on the team doctors on how to proceed.

