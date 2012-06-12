Seneca Wallace: No room for me, Colt McCoy

Cleveland Browns veteran quarterback Seneca Wallace said recently that he'd be happy to mentor rookie first-round pick Brandon Weeden this year.
That information comes with a caveat: Wallace will mentor Weeden as the backup quarterback. He said Tuesday, via The Plain Dealer, that he wouldn't want to be the No. 3 quarterback.
Wallace isn't sure whether he would ask for a trade, but he said there is "probably not" room for him, Weeden and McCoy on the roster.
McCoy didn't want to talk about trade scenarios Tuesday. He said his mind is on OTAs.
"When I come out to practice, in my mind I'm the starter," McCoy said.
Weeden is getting the first-team snaps, though. He once again had the first snap at practice Tuesday. The only competition here is going to be between Wallace and McCoy.