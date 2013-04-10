Seneca Wallace expected to join Oakland Raiders

Seneca Wallace appears to have found his way back to the NFL.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Oakland Raiders are expected to sign Wallace, according to a source briefed on the team's decisions. Wallace -- along with Tyler Thigpen and other quarterbacks -- worked out at Raiders headquarters on Wednesday.
If the deal becomes official, Wallace likely slides behind Matt Flynn and Terrelle Pryor on the Raiders' quarterback depth chart. It's no given he'll make the team, but he's getting his first shot at an NFL roster since he was cut by the Cleveland Browns during training camp last year.
The Raiders had been searching for a veteran to compete and also lend leadership to their quarterback room, according to Rapoport. Wallace, a seven-year veteran, is a match.
His chances of sticking around rest on how Oakland operates in this month's NFL draft. If the Raiders take a quarterback early, Wallace is the logical odd-man out.