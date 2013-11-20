Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2014 class

The semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2014 were announced Wednesday on NFL Network's "Pro Football Hall of Fame: The First Cut."
The field of 126 nominees was pared to 25. The group of 25 semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 in early January. The Class of 2014 then will be picked on Feb. 1 from the list of 15 modern-era finalists plus the two senior nominees (punter Ray Guy and defensive end Claude Humphrey, who were selected in August by the Hall of Fame's Senior Selection Committee).
Here's the list of 25 semifinalists:
Morten Andersen
Steve Atwater
Jerome Bettis
Derrick Brooks
Tim Brown
Don Coryell
Roger Craig
Terrell Davis
Edward DeBartolo, Jr.
Tony Dungy
Kevin Greene
Charles Haley
Marvin Harrison
Joe Jacoby
Jimmy Johnson
Walter Jones
John Lynch
Karl Mecklenburg
Andre Reed
Will Shields
Michael Strahan
Paul Tagliabue
Aeneas Williams
Steve Wisniewski
George Young