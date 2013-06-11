Sedrick Ellis, Chicago Bears agree to one-year contract

Sedrick Ellis was one of the best players and biggest names still available in free agency. He certainly has one of the best draft pedigrees as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2008 draft.
On Tuesday, Ellis finally found a home. The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday they agreed to terms with Ellis, and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported it is a one-year contract, per a source informed of the impending move. Ellis also met with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.
Ellis never lived up to his potential with the New Orleans Saints, but he is a serviceable defensive lineman if used in a rotation. Ellis won't be asked to start for the Bears. Just five years into his career, he's probably not even guaranteed a roster spot.
UPDATE: Joel Corry of the National Football Post reported Thursday that Ellis' deal is worth $1 million with $500,000 guaranteed broken into a $285,000 signing bonus and $215,000 in guaranteed base salary.