Second-half primer: What to watch

We're still waiting for Robert Griffin III to round into form. It could happen in the second half of the season (when he made his ridiculous run in 2012). Truthfully it might not happen until he has a full offseason of work. Alfred Morris is averaging 5.5 fewer carries per game this season. He needs to see the rock more. The Redskins' defense has improved the last four weeks, which is saying a lot after a dreadful start to the season. The group has forced six interceptions after getting just one in the first three weeks. This unit will have to continue to improve in order to contend in the NFL's worst division.