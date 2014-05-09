Around the League

Second-day whispers for the 2014 NFL Draft

Published: May 09, 2014
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The second-round draft rumors aren't coming in quite as hot and heavy as those leading up to Thursday night's draft start, but the 49ers' acquisition of Stevie Johnson from the Bills has jump-started Friday's wheeling and dealing.

Looking for more second-day whispers and analysis?

Our friends at College Football 24/7 have you covered with a lengthy list of the best remaining prospects as well as a second-round mock draft.

Gregg Rosenthal also has the best fits for the biggest names left on the board.

Around The League's Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus will be at Radio City Music Hall for the second and third rounds on Friday night. Here is the latest buzz before the excitement flows again:

» There is a lot of interest from teams seeking a trade into the early second round. Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are a team to watch regarding Mizzou defensive end Kony Ealy. Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "2014 NFL Draft Kickoff" that Boise State pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is another option for Dallas. Jerry Jones' club is looking to make a big move to help the beleaguered front seven.

» Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr will be under consideration at No. 36 overall. Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is a big fan, NFL Media's Albert Breer reports.

»Sam Bradford is unlikely to face competition from a second-day draft pick. General manager Les Snead told SiriusXM's Mad Dog Radio on Friday that he wants his second-round pick to play more snaps than a backup quarterback.

» On the hunt for more picks, the Redskins are reportedly listening to offers for No. 34 overall.

» According to ProFootballTalk, there is buzz in league circles that the Texans have their eyes on Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with the opening pick of the second round.

» Now that they have Taylor Lewan capable of playing left tackle, there are whispers that the Titans might shop veteran Michael Roos.

» With first-round outside linebacker Marcus Smith now in the fold, the Eagles are expected to trade pass rusher Brandon Graham.

» Alabama offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio is off the boards of roughly 20 teams due to long-term medical concerns about cartilage in his knee, but the Redskins are not one of them, Rapoport reported on "2014 NFL Draft Kickoff."

