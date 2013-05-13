Seattle Seahawks voted by readers to win Super Bowl

It's official: The Seattle Seahawks are 2013's trendiest team. They also will be Super Bowl XLVIII champions, according to voters on our "Predict the Season" game.
Top 100 Players of 2013
For those just tuning in, we asked NFL fans to pick the 12 playoff teams for 2013. And then we played out those playoffs, with the Seahawks just edging theDenver Broncos in the Super Bowl.
As someone that was on the Seahawks bandwagon before last season -- picking them win the NFC West -- I find this news deeply troubling. Conventional wisdom rarely works out. (How did those Green Bay Packers over New England PatriotsSuper Bowl predictions work out in 2012?) The Seahawks are your bandwagon supreme team for 2013.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC's trendy team. Fans see them making the divisional round this year, further than the defending champion Baltimore Ravens and forgotten Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The actual playoff field will be a lot more interesting than our voters decided. Eleven of 12 teams that made last year's playoff field returned.