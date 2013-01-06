Seattle Seahawks' Steven Hauschka hobbled by injury

The Washington Redskins had serious issues regarding the health of quarterback Robert Griffin IIIon Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks also had concerns of their own.
Kicker Steven Hauschka suffered a calf injury he suffered during the second quarter of Sunday's 24-14 victory, but the injury didn't significantly impact the Seahawks' strategy for the rest of the afternoon.
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews said Hauschka had the ankle taped up, then ripped off the tape after attempting some practice kicks into the net. He made a brief trip to the Seahawks' locker room before re-emerging to kick a 29-yard field goal to end the second quarter. He was limping badly after the kick.
Punter Jon Ryan handled kickoff duties during Hauschka's absence, hitting a low line drive that nearly went out of bounds. It was just the third kickoff of Ryan's seven-year NFL career. Ryan has never attempted a field goal.
The uncertainty surrounding Hauschka could have had the Seahawks' entire special-teams unit into disarray in Seattle's biggest game of the season. Makes you wonder why teams don't dress an emergency kicker in games of this magnitude.
Hauschka wasn't the only injury for the Seahawks. Defensive end Chris Clemons suffered a serious knee injury.