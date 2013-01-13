Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman fueled by slights

Sherman loves a challenge, and the Atlanta Falcons bring, arguably, the best receiver tandem in the NFL. Roddy White and Julio Jones combined for 171 catches for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. And these aren't tiny slot receivers running short, quick routes. These are downfield threats that measure 6-foot and 6-3 with speed. (Oh, and we all should hope that either Sherman or White is wearing a microphone because White isn't a quiet, shy guy either.)