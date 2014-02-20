Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch to plead guilty in DUI case

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch expects to see his driving under the influence trial in California come to an end on Friday when he pleads guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.
Lynch's attorney, Ivan Golde, told The Associated Press on Thursday of the plea deal that was reached with the Alameda County District Attorney Office. The plea will be formally entered in court in Oakland, Calif., on Friday.
ESPN first reported the plea agreement.
Lynch was arrested in July 2012 on investigation of driving under the influence after he was pulled over on a freeway in Oakland. Golde says he believes that Lynch had a strong enough case to win at trial, but said the Seattle running back did not want a public trial considering his high profile with the Seahawks coming off a Super Bowl victory.
Golde said Lynch will plead guilty to a "wet reckless." Lynch will have to take six driving safety classes and pay a $1,080 fine.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press