Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints vie for NFC playoff bid

!

Jason Smith NFL.com

It'll all come together for the Cowboys

This is going to come down to the final week of the regular season, because all of these teams are inconsistent.

Their records will all be similar, but that doesn't mean we can't weed teams out. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggle against too many of the teams they should be able to easily put away, and they'll stumble at some point. The Seattle Seahawks' next two games are on the road (where they're 1-4) against the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, and 6-4 could easily turn into 6-6. The Seahawks will be facing a must-win scenario in Week 17 in order to stay alive in the playoff chase, but it might not be enough.