Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett to test free agency

After he was "forced" to accept a one-year, $5 million contract a season ago because of his concerns about the health of his shoulder, now Bennett is set to cash in huge bucks on the open market. If Bennett leaves, teammate Chris Clemons figures to be safe. Rapoport notes that Seattle has made an offer, so Bennett wouldn't be choosing free agency unless his camp was confident that a better deal awaits around the corner. The Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears will wait for Bennett, among others.