Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett to test free agency

The Seattle Seahawksplanned to re-sign defensive end Michael Bennett after the Super Bowl, but sometimes the best laid plans go awry when free agency nears.
Bennett will test the market instead of re-signing with the Seahawks beforehand, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. per a source who has spoken to the player. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Bennett was Seattle's best pass rusher last season and is one of the best defensive ends available in a deep market this offseason. (He's our No. 3 defensive end and our No. 9 player overall.
After he was "forced" to accept a one-year, $5 million contract a season ago because of his concerns about the health of his shoulder, now Bennett is set to cash in huge bucks on the open market. If Bennett leaves, teammate Chris Clemons figures to be safe. Rapoport notes that Seattle has made an offer, so Bennett wouldn't be choosing free agency unless his camp was confident that a better deal awaits around the corner. The Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears will wait for Bennett, among others.
