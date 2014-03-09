Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett on Bears' radar

Martellus Bennett has spent the past month trying to lure his his brother, Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Michael Bennett, to Chicago.
Multiple sources tell the Chicago Tribune the Bears are "in play" for Bennett. Although the team is also reported to be one of seven teams in the mix for Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson, the focus is on Bennett.
In fact, the Tribune's Brad Biggs continues to hear general manager Phil Emery is "strong in pursuit" of Bennett.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirms the Bears "will be a player" for Bennett once free agency begins on Tuesday.
If Chicago does land a defensive end, veteran Julius Pepperslikely will be released in a corresponding move.
He has stated a preference for re-signing with the Seahawks. Priorities have a way of changing once millions of dollars start flying around.
