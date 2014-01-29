Seattle Seahawks hold 'Competition Wednesday' at first practice

Published: Jan 29, 2014 at 11:31 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In their first full practice of Super Bowl week, the NFC champion Seahawks worked at a mostly breakneck pace for 90 minutes on the artificial turf inside the New York Giants' indoor facility and opened five doors around the building attempting to simulate the temperatures they're likely to feel Sunday. The temperature outside midway through practice: 22 degrees. Inside: 36, a few degrees off the projected temperature at kickoff for Super Bowl XLVIII Sunday night.

Seattle had only one player of 61 on the regular roster and practice squad who did not work during the unpadded practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center: running back Marshawn Lynch (knee). But that's not unusual, coach Pete Carroll said after practice. "Everybody's fine," Carroll said. "This is the day we rest Marshawn. Wednesday is always a rest day for him. We've been doing that for years, and it's always worked out great. We're in great shape. We're just as fortunate as can be to be in this kind of shape this late in the year."

Lynch was in good spirits throughout the practice, at one point acting as a half-speed cornerback as Russell Wilson put the offensive first unit through its paces. Lynch spent a couple of minutes talking to club owner Paul Allen and GM John Schneider, who watched practice together from the sideline. The other three players who had been questions marks after the NFC title game 10 days ago all practiced without limitation on Wednesday. Wide receivers Doug Baldwin (hip) and Percy Harvin (concussion) both ran freely, and Baldwin cut especially well on his pass routes. Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (ankle) worked without a limp and ran well.

Wednesdays at Seahawk practices are called "Competition Wednesday." Unlike many teams, who run first units against the scout team predominantly during a practice week, Carroll likes to use part of Wednesday practices working the best against the best. That's what he did on this day, keeping practice the same for the Super Bowl as it was in Week 3. Practice was fast and competitive. Wilson threw a red-zone touchdown pass early in such a competitive period; later, cornerback Richard Sherman had an athletic interception. Jousting was constant between receivers and the defensive backs. As usual, Seattle practiced with loud music, a blend of James Brown soul and Notorious B.I.G. hip-hop, for the entire practice.

Carroll said he was happy with the indoor field and the footing his players were able to get.

"The turf out there is somewhat frozen, and the turf in here is good," Carroll said, explaining why he chose to work inside for the late-afternoon practice. "And if we could get the temperature anywhere near what it will be Sunday -- it could be anywhere from the low twenties to the mid-thirties -- that's what we wanted. And it's supposed to be about 36 in here, maybe a little lower right now. It's close to what we'll have Sunday."

He said he anticipates practicing outside in the next three days "only if we need to. But I thought today we got the conditions just right.

"We had great tempo," Carroll said. "The attention to detail was there ... It was great work. You could tell how we carried it through all the way till the end of the practice. I was happy with what we did."

The Seahawks made the nine-mile trip from their hotel in nearby Jersey City late Wednesday morning to the complex where Super Bowl XLVIII will be played Sunday night. The team spent the entire afternoon at the Giants' Quest Diagnostics Training Center, and had offensive and defensive and special-teams meetings, a walk-through practice, lunch and then the regular practice before busing back to Jersey City shortly after 6 p.m.

Seattle will resume practice Thursday here with another closed 90-minute session scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE