Seattle Seahawks fans cause second earthquake in win

SEATTLE -- Seismologists say Seahawks fans shook the ground under Seattle's CenturyLink Field during Saturday's 23-15 defeat of the New Orleans Saints, causing another fan-generated earthquake.
The scientists believe the small earthquake during a Marshawn Lynchtouchdown run was likely greater than Lynch's famous "beast quake" touchdown run three years ago, which also came against New Orleans during a playoff game.
John Vidale of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network at the University of Washington told The Seattle Times they will know for sure in a few days.
Fans jumped and stomped their way to a magnitude 1 or 2 earthquake in 2011 during Lynch's rambling, tackle-breaking "beast quake" run.
