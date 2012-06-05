Seattle Seahawks docked two OTAs for rules violation

The Seattle Seahawks will forfeit two scheduled organized team activities after the NFL found they engaged in live contact during a recent practice session, which violates the collective bargaining agreement between the league and players.
The NFL Management Council and NFL Players Association issued a joint statement Tuesday, outlining the punishment for coach Pete Carroll and the organization:
"... the Seahawks will forfeit two of their scheduled OTA practices (June 6 and 7) as well as an additional offseason workout day on Friday, June 8. Seahawks' players are not permitted to be at the facility on those days, but will be paid for the sessions. The club cannot reschedule the canceled days."
OTA sessions are voluntary, and players aren't allowed to hit or line up 11 on 11.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said he didn't have any information about potential fines for Carroll or the team. Carroll stressed that no attempt was made to sneak in a live practice.
"We'll be that much smarter as to how we can do things right, and we'll continue to work with our young guys to make sure they understand," Carroll told the team's official website. "Because it's always about one play here, one play there. It wasn't play, after play, after play. It was a few plays that stood out where guys made mistakes trying too hard and competing too much. ...
"We have talked all throughout the time about taking care of one another, working to make it safe, playing within the guidelines. And we've probably stretched this limit, obviously, by this indication, and I'm not surprised at that."
It's unclear how the NFL and NFL Players Association were made aware of contact during practice. Aiello confirmed information from Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic, who noted that OTA sessions are videotaped and reviewed for any CBA infractions. Somers stated teams have to keep OTA videos on file until one month into season. These tapes can be reviewed if complaints are issued.