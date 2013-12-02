Seattle Seahawks control NFC with win over Saints

We already knew the Seattle Seahawks would be a tough beat at home this season. Right about now it feels like a near impossibility.
The New Orleans Saints never had a chance Monday night. Feeding off the energy of a legit advantageous home crowd, the Seahawks scored 17 points faster than Drew Brees can open a cough medicine royalty check.
When it was mercifully over, the Seahawks were 34-7 winners in a supposed showdown that was anything but. Seattle moves to 11-1 and finds itself in great position to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
Seattle's defense made Brees look like Kellen Clemens. That's actually unfair to Clemens. Brees was a non-factor, held to his lowest yards-per-attempt average in 10 years. The Saints finished with 188 total yards and didn't crack double digits in scoring -- "Twilight Zone" stuff in the Sean Payton era.
So much for the theory the Seahawks were vulnerable following the suspensions of defensive backs Brandon Browner and Walter Thurmond.
Russell Wilson, meanwhile, is playing the best football of his career. The quarterback was in complete control, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns while posting his third consecutive game with a passer rating north of 130. He might not have Percy Harvin this season, but Wilson continues to prove he can make do with what's already in place.
Consider it a huge upset if the road to the Super Bowl doesn't go through CenturyLink Field. Seattle finishes at San Francisco, at the New York Giants, then home to Arizona and St. Louis. A split in those games will be enough to clinch the No. 1 seed by virtue of prior wins over the Panthers and Saints.
No wonder Pete Carroll is strutting like Ric Flair. How could you not be confident coaching a team like this?