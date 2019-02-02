Seattle Seahawks 'Choreography' voted Celebration of Year

This is the second year the NFL awarded the "Celebration of the Year" at NFL Honors. The Seahawks "Choreography" celebration was selected through a unique fan vote. All 32 teams were represented by their best regular-season Touchdown celebration in a bracket-style voting structure hosted at nfl.com/celebrationoftheyear. This year's fan vote garnered over 3.5 million total votes, with the Seattle Seahawks emerging as the winner of the final four celebrations