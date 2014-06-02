Seattle Seahawks' Bruce Irvin undergoes hip surgery

The Seattle Seahawks' linebacker depth paid off in a big way when part-time starter and former seventh-round draft pick Malcolm Smithtook home MVP honors in Super Bowl XLVIII.
Pete Carroll's squad will have to call on that depth for the rest of offseason practices now that strong-side linebacker Bruce Irvin is back on the shelf.
Irvin underwent hip surgery on Monday, per multiple reports. He expects to be back for training camp.
Should Irvin encounter a setback, Smith will enter the starting lineup alongside Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. It was Irvin's four-game suspension last September that allowed Smith to emerge as a valuable contributor on Dan Quinn's defense.
The Seahawks are fortunate that their linebacker is missing just a couple of months while their division rivals lost Daryl Washingtonfor the entire season.
