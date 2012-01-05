Season's over, but Eagles' Mathis still has coach Reid's back

Andy Reid spent much of this season up on stage, dodging tomatoes from an angry audience hoping for a better show.
Good thing he had Evan Mathis by his side. The reliable guard started 15 games along Philly's offensive line and took considerable pains to defend his embattled coach.
After Reid and the Eagles closed the season with four straight wins, improving to 8-8, Mathis sent a strongly worded memo to doomsdayers hoping for heads to roll.
It goes without saying that large sections of the Eagles fan base support their coach. Mathis -- an outspoken soul with spelling-bee-title aspirations -- penned this one to the haters.
"I am supportive of my coach," he told WPEN-FM this week, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "I think the best way to say what I was saying was to say in a non-Evan Mathis way would be: 'You had your best chance to win a Super Bowl under Andy Reid.' You can put those two together. If you don't want to win a Super Bowl, you are an idiot.
"... I didn't call the fan base idiots. I said if you want Andy Reid gone you are an idiot. I am supporting my coach. I am not going to back down and apologize for it. I stand by it. I support the guy. He's going to be the one to get it done."