Sean Smith arrested, booked after crashing into pole

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith was arrested early Monday morning after crashing into a light post in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
According to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department, the arresting officer stated that Smith "appeared confused" after the accident and "began mumbling statements that I did not understand." Smith declined medical treatment at the scene.
Smith was cited with operating a vehicle with .08 percent or more of alcohol in his blood and with driving a vehicle in a careless manner. He received an additional citation for failing to present proof of insurance.
"We are aware of the situation involving Sean Smith. Whenever one of our players is involved in an incident like this it is disappointing. We will have no further comment at this time as this is an ongoing legal matter."
Smith, 26, is entering the second year of a three-year, $16.5 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in March 2013. ProFootballFocus.com ranked Smith 50th among 110 cornerbacks last season.