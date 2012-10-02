Sean Payton won't discuss coaching Dallas Cowboys

With the Dallas Cowboys suddenly at a crossroads, expect to hear plenty of speculation about the job security of Jason Garrett.
Garrett has been teflon in his first two years as coach, but don't expect him to survive the offseason if Dallas misses the playoffs again in 2012.
With those stakes in play -- and the napalm still fresh in the air following the Chicago Bears' Monday night takeover of Jerrahworld -- some can't help but speculate who could be the next coach of America's Team.
On Tuesday, suspended New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was asked if he'd be interested in the job.
"I'd rather answer a bounty question," Payton said, via The Times-Picayune. "Right now my focus is on staying with New Orleans and really getting back on the sidelines."
A great response to a ridiculous question. Payton might not be the next guy in Big D, but consider it a mortal lock that Jerry Jones opens up the bank vault for a marquee name if Garrett's Cowboys falter this season.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves.