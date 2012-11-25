Sean Payton honored in New Orleans Saints' photo

Harrison: Week 12 predictions
The suspended coach was honored by the Saints when taking the team photo Friday. Everyone wore Payton's trademark visor while a spot in the front row was left empty in his honor, ESPN's Ed Werder reported. A giant picture of Payton has hung in the Saints' practice facility all season.
Drew Brees and the rest of the team haven't forgotten their coach. And it's wise to show love whenever they get a chance. After all, there are rumors that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will make a play for Payton after the season.
It can't hurt to send a reminder of how much he's missed and appreciated.