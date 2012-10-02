Sean Payton doesn't plan to ask to attend Saints game

The NFL gave special permission to Sean Payton to attend the Hall of Fame ceremonies this year with the rest of the New Orleans Saints organization. The league also gave former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a one-game permission to attend last week's St. Louis Rams-Seattle Seahawks game.
So will Payton consider asking for a chance to watch quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday when Brees is set to break Johnny Unitas' record for most consecutive games with a touchdown. Despite a report Brees was thinking of asking, it's not going to happen.
"No, no," Payton told Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune when asked about his possible attendance. "I've kind of got a full plate here. A handful of people texted me that. Right now, I'll be able to watch it, and shoot, just being able to watch it on TV is no different than being there in person. It's just an honor to be connected to this."
The luster has worn off Brees' potential record-setting day because of New Orleans' 0-4 record. Everyone involved from Brees to Payton would surely trade in the touchdown streak breaking in order to end the Saints' losing streak.