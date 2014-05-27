Sean Lee injures left knee; Cowboys fear torn ACL

The first day of Dallas Cowboys' offseason practices came with some good news, when Tony Romoreturned to the field. Unfortunately the Cowboys also ran into a too-familiar injury update.
Cowboys trainers had to help linebacker Sean Lee off the field with a left knee injury Tuesday, coach Jason Garrett confirmed. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Lee's MRI results will arrive Wednesday morning, with the team fearing that the linebacker tore his ACL. NFL Media's Desmond Purnell was on the scene:
It's too early to determine the severity of the injury, but Garrett's tone after practice was ominous. It's discouraging news for a player that has struggled to stay healthy. Lee has missed 15 games over the last two years due to wrist, hamstring and neck injuries.
"Sean's had to deal with injuries through college and also here in the NFL, and he really does everything he can to get himself ready to play," Garrett said. "Unfortunately, he's had to deal with a few of these things, but he's as mentally tough an individual as I've ever been around."
Lee signed a big contract extension before last season, a move we hailed because it was a fair price for one of the league's best young defenders when healthy. (The key two words in the previous sentence: "when healthy.")
