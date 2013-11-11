Sean Lee expected out 3 to 4 weeks for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' defense was forced to play without DeMarcus Ware for three games this season. Just when Ware returned, the team lost another star defender.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Sean Leeis expected to miss the next three to four weeks, according to a source informed of Lee's injury. Lee suffered a hamstring strain Sunday night in Dallas' disastrous loss in New Orleans.
As great as Ware is, Lee is the Cowboys' most valuable defensive player. He might be the best inside linebacker in football considering his combination of coverage skills and run-stopping ability. Dallas has suffered through numerous defensive injuries this season, and some of the Cowboys' important young players like linebacker Bruce Carter and cornerback Morris Claiborne have been benched at various points. The defense is nearly on pace to set the record for most yards allowed in a season.
Owner Jerry Jones is right. His decision to hire Monte Kiffin does not look good now. (Then again, it didn't look great back in January, either.)
