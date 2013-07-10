Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys yet to begin contract talks

The Dallas Cowboys view Sean Lee as a major part of their future on defense. Will they make a move to make sure he doesn't get away?
Not yet. NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that Lee and the Cowboys have not begun talks about a contract extension.
That doesn't mean a dialogue won't start this summer. It has been reported the Cowboys plan to do a new deal with Lee, who has one year and $630,000 remaining on his rookie contract. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told The Dallas Morning News in June that giving Lee an extension was "probably something we'll look at."
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has a reputation for paying to keep homegrown stars, and Lee fits that description. When on the field, he has garnered a reputation as one of the game's most promising middle linebackers.
Unfortunately for Lee and the Cowboys, the linebacker hasn't been on the field enough, and injuries have been an issue dating to his college days at Penn State. It might be wise to let Lee play out his contract year and prove he can stay on the field. History tells us the Cowboys will choose action over patience.
In other Cowboys news, Breer reported there is "no real progress" in extension talks with Anthony Spencer. The veteran defensive end currently is in line to play under the team's franchise tag in 2013.