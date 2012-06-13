Sean Canfield takes snaps in place of Brees, Daniel

The New Orleans Saints offense didn't do very well at Wednesday's OTA session. This might be because their starting quarterback for the session was Sean Canfield.
Don't know who Sean Canfield is? Don't feel so bad.
He was a seventh-round pick in last year's draft who yo-yoed between the practice squad and the active roster. With Drew Brees in a contract dispute and backup quarterback Chase Daniel out with a hairline fracture to his right thumb, Canfield was the team's leader for at least a day.
"Hey QB 1, How you feeling today?" fullback Jed Collins asked Canfield, according to James Varney of The Times-Picayune.
Varney noted that Canfield and recently signed quarterback Luke McCown struggled with incompletions and interceptions throughout the session. Daniel -- who has done a passable Brees impression at practice -- watched with his hand bandaged.
"Chase Daniel hit his throwing arm thumb on a helmet the other day," coach Joe Vitt said at a press conference Wednesday. "We could describe this as a sprain, but there's a little hairline fracture there, so he's not going to be able to throw for probably about the next two-and-a-half weeks."
This strange offseason keeps getting stranger in New Orleans. Brees' contract struggle can't end soon enough.