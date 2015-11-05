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Seahawks WR Ricardo Lockette released from hospital

Published: Nov 05, 2015 at 11:01 AM

The road to recovery starts now for Ricardo Lockette.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was released from the hospital on Thursday and went on social media to express his gratitude.

The fifth-year wideout had surgery on Monday in Dallas to repair ligament and disc damage suffered.

Lockette injured his neck last week when he took a hard block from Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath while covering a punt late in the first half. After the play, Lockette laid on the field for several minutes before being carted off and motioning his hands to the crowd.

The Seattle receiver's latest posting is positive news to what was an alarming situation.

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