Seahawks WR Ricardo Lockette leaves on stretcher

The Seattle Seahawks received a scare in Sunday's 13-12 win when wide receiver Ricardo Lockette left on a stretcher just before halftime.
Working on the punt-coverage unit, Lockette appeared to be knocked out cold after taking a high hit from Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath. Lockette remained motionless for a few minutes, surrounded by praying players on both teams, before the stretcher came out.
In a positive sign, Lockette pumped his fists and gave a signal to fans as he was being carted to the locker room.
According to the press box, Lockette suffered a concussion and had feeling in all of his extremities.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockette will stay in Dallas overnight for more tests, and is encouraged with preliminary results.