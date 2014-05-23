Seahawks waive draft pick due to rare heart condition

The team announced Friday that it had waived offensive tackle Garrett Scott with the non-football illness designation. Scott, the 199th overall pick in the sixth round, was unable to pass his physical due to a rare heart condition.
"After undergoing an extensive physical with our medical staff last week, Garrett's examination revealed a rare heart condition that will prevent him from any on-field participation in the near future," general manager John Schneider said.
"We think highly of Garrett as a person and as a football player. The team is committed to supporting Garrett in the months to come and will continue to help him determine his next steps."
The transaction comes one day after Scott signed his rookie contract. Curtis Crabtree of KJR-AM in Seattle reported that Scott received his full slotted signing bonus (believed to be between $90,000-$105,000) before being waived. His rights will revert back to the Seahawks if he clears waivers.
Scott played college ball at Marshall, where he earned All-Conference USA second-team honors in 2013.
