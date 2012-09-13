Seahawks to bench Braylon Edwards for Golden Tate?

Braylon Edwards had a chance to win last week's Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals game. He let a potential game-winning pass go through his hands. He also might have lost his chance to remain a starter.
We watched the Game Rewind coaches film of the game and Edwards struggled to separate from Arizona's cornerbacks. (And Edwards didn't draw Patrick Peterson most of the game.) Edwards led the team with five catches, but those only went for 43 yards. He was targeted nine times. Life doesn't get easier this week against Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne.
The Tacoma News Tribune notes that Golden Tate took the first-team snaps at split end during the Seahawks' Wednesday practice. Tate reportedly "showed explosive burst and good hands" in the practice. Edwards backed him up.
Ultimately, the battle between Edwards and Terrell Owens was one to see which player could be a well-known insurance policy. When everyone is healthy, Seattle's top three receivers should be Sidney Rice, Tate and slot receiver Doug Baldwin.
Seattle fans would love to see the burst back from Rice this week against the Cowboys, too. The wide receiver crew was not a big help for Russell Wilson in his debut.