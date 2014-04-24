Seahawks talent evaluator Scot McCloughan resigns

The team confirmed to NFL Media on Wednesday night that senior personnel executive Scot McCloughan is resigning from his post to tend to personal matters. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora first reported the news.
A keen talent evaluator, McCloughan joined the Seahawks in 2010 to support general manager John Schneider.
McCloughan formerly held the San Francisco 49ers' general manager role from 2005 to 2009 before leaving the team for the same reason, to tend to a private matter, shortly before the 2010 draft.
It was his second stint with the Seahawks. He worked with Seattle as director of college scouting from 2000 to 2005.
McCloughan's track record in both San Francisco and Seattle is impressive when you scan the list of players he played a role in drafting.
Schneider and Pete Carroll certainly are skilled in their craft and we have no concerns about their 2014 draft. However, it's still never easy to lose the voice of a man Schneider once called a "proven talent evaluator" so close to Draft Day.
McCloughan plans to organize his own independent scouting service while working from home, CBS reported.
The "Around The League Podcast" NFL Schedule Extravaganza will change the way you look at everything.