Seahawks stun Packers on controversial Hail Mary

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson threw a disputed 24-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate on the final play of the game, and the Seattle Seahawks rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12 on Monday night in a controversial ending.
Wilson scrambled from the pocket and threw to the corner of the end zone as the clock expired. Tate shoved Green Bay's Sam Shields out of the way, then wrestled with M.D. Jennings for possession. It was ruled on the field as a touchdown, and after a lengthy review, referee Wayne Elliott came out from under the hood and announced "the ruling on the field stands," and CenturyLink Field erupted in celebration.
Both teams left the field before being brought back out to attempt the point after touchdown. The delay was nearly 10 minutes.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press