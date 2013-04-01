Seahawks start search for Russell Wilson's backup

Matt Flynn is headed down the coast to Oakland, and the Seattle Seahawks are looking for quarterbacks.
On the heels of Flynn being shipped to the Raiders, Danny O'Neil of The Seattle Times points outRussell Wilson is now the only signal-caller on Seattle's roster.
Instant Debate: Franchise Flynn?
The bare depth chart gives coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider a chance to further craft the roster.
If Seattle wasn't planning to draft a passer, they are now. Florida State's EJ Manuel and Arizona's Matt Scott are two candidates with read-option experience who fit the mold of Seattle's multiple-look offense.
O'Neil also pointed to Colt McCoy, who the Cleveland Browns would be willing to trade for a low draft pick. He's not a read-option guy, but a hard-working backup who could use some good quarterback coaching. (UPDATE: McCoy was traded to the 49ers on Monday.)
Josh Portis, who spent part of last season on Seattle's practice squad, currently is tucked away in the Canadian Football League. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Tyler Thigpen, who has experience running the Pistol offense, is on Seattle's short list of veteran candidates.
Don't expect something predictable, because the Seahawks under Carroll and Schneider build boldly. The drafting of Bruce Irvin and the Wilson selection in last year's third round are two examples. A third -- Carroll's choice to give Wilson a shot at the starting job -- is why Flynn is now a Raider.