Seahawks' Sidney Rice has decided to retire

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Rice has decided to retire due to concussion concerns, according to a source who has spoken with the wide receiver. ProFootballTalk first reported Rice's retirement. The team later announced the news.
Rice, 27, had been expected to be in a camp battle this summer for a role as an outside receiver in Seattle. He re-signed with the Seahawksin April after being released as a salary-cap casualty in February.
Injuries have been a major part of Rice's career arc since being taken in the second round of the 2007 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He's missed 25 games since the 2010 season and had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season.
Rice's best season came in 2009 in Minnesota (the good Brett Favre year), when he had 83 receptions for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns. That performance led to a Pro Bowl nod and a five-year, $41 million deal with the Seahawks in 2010. It was a contract general manager John Schneider lived to regret.
Rice's sudden exit provides some clarity along the Seattle depth chart. Jermaine Kearse is in good position to land the No. 3 receiver role behind Percy Harvin and Doug Baldwin. Kevin Norwood and Ricardo Lockette, meanwhile, have one less competitor for a roster spot.
